BY OLUGBENGA SOYELE, Lagos

The Lagos State Judicial Panel on Restitution for Victims of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and other related matters yesterday awarded compensation of N10 million each to two victims of the disbanded police tactical unit.

The two petitioners to enjoy the favourable verdicts of the court are Mrs Kudirat Abayomi and Mrs Hannah Olugbodi.

While ruling on the petition filed by Abayomi, who was killed by a police stray bullet in April 2017, the panel also recommended the prosecution of the erring police officers.

The panel headed by retired Justice Doris Okuwobi also awarded the sum of N10 million as compensation to the family of the deceased and scholarship for her children.

It also ordered the police authority to tender a letter of apology to the family of the deceased.

The second petitioner, Hannah Olugbode, a 35-year-old hairdresser, who has been on crutches after her left leg was shattered by a stray bullet fired by some SARS officers around the Ijeshatedo area of Lagos, was also awarded a N10 million compensation.

According to the panel the money is for the stress and anxiety she suffered, and to help her undergo proper treatment.

Olugbodi had in November 2020, narrated how she ended up on crutches after her left leg was shattered by a stray bullet fired by some men of the disbanded police Special Anti- Robbery Squad who were attempting to arrest a young man with tattoos on June 2018 at the Ijeshatedo area of Lagos.

She claimed the SARS operatives were at one Ogun City Hotel, to demand money to fuel their vehicle, when they saw the young man with tattoos among a group of persons watching a football match at the hotel.

She said the SARS operatives labelled the young man with tattoos a Yahoo Yahoo boy (cyber fraudster).