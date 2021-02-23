BY OLUGBENGA SOYELE, Lagos

The Lagos State Judicial Panel on Restitution for victims of SARS and other related matters Tuesday summoned the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu over an alleged forceful seizure of farmland belonging to a bed-ridden 76-year-old petitioner, Prince Adewale Adewuyi.

Others summoned by the panel presided over by retired Justice Doris Okuwobi are: the Commissioner of police in charge of Legal Dept, Abuja, the AIG Co-Operative Police College, Ikeja and the Surveyor-General of Lagos State.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adewuyi alleged in his petition that his 26 acres of farmland was seized by police since 2013.

Debo Adeleke, the petitioner’s lawyer, alleged that the police invaded the farmland located at Age-Mowo near Badagry on December 17, 2013, and destroyed it.

The lawyer also accused the police of brutality, aggravated assault while taking over the land said to be worth over ₦800m.

Adeleke told the panel that the police have continued to frustrate the efforts of the petitioner to retrieve his land despite the alternative dispute recommendations made by the Citizens Mediation Center (CMC) of the Lagos High Court.

He, therefore, urged the panel to summon the IGP and the other Police officers to appear before it at the next adjourned date to explain why the police continued to disobey the resolutions as reached by the CMC.

Police counsel, Cyril Ejiofor, requested two weeks to get the issue resolved.

The Chairman of the panel, Justice Doris Okuwobi granted the request and ordered the petitioner, to serve the IGP, AIG Co-operative, COP Legal Dept, and Surveyor-General of Lagos State within seven days to state their own side of the story.

The panel then adjourned to March 30 for a report of settlement.