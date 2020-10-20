ADVERTISEMENT

By Patrick Ochoga, Benin City

Condemnations have trailed the attacks on Monday by suspected hoodlums on the Correctional Centers on Sapele and Airport roads as well as police stations in Benin the Edo state capital.

A socio-political group, the Masses Eye yesterday condemned the unwholesome activities of suspected hoodlums under the guise of EndSARS protesters which led attacks on Edo Correctional centers and subsequent setting free of inmates of the complex.

Coordinator of the Masses Eye in Edo state, Comrade Samson Momorin in reaction tasked both the state government and state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Johnson Kokumo not to allow any move by anybody no matter how highly placed to sweep the issues surrounding the correctional center’s attack and release of the inmates under the carpet.

He harped on the need for governments to seriously look into all the demands by agitators of the EndSARS and for sincere reforms of all sections of the nation’s economy for a better society.

Momorin said “Government should look into how best to slash the salaries of all political appointees salaries towards accommodating the yearnings and aspirations of over 70million Nigerian youths.

“We need constant power supply; the Nigeria Labour Congress has failed Nigerian citizens woefully, wherefore the citizenry must take their destiny in their hands.”

“All the SARS found guilty in the 36 states including the federal capital territory and their names should be published to the knowledge of members of public and prosecuted accordingly without fear or favour.”

“From the presidency to the state level, their salaries and allowances should be published so that the world will see it if the leaderships and representatives are fair to the masses.

“We are tired of dying of hunger, we need to freedom from oppression to live and help build a virile society we can call ours, ” he stated.