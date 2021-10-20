Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Tuesday said Nigerian youths have many reasons to demand for better life and future, saying such demands are heightened their inability to live and prosper due to the existing socioeconomic and political conditions amongst other factors rocking the country.

The governor who spoke at the Lagos youth symposium organised by the Ministry of Youth and Social Development themed, “Rebuilding For Greatness, Peaceful Conflict Resolution” held in Lagos noted that the symposium was organised to engage over 1500 youth drawn from various voluntary organizations, uniformed organizations, non-governmental organizations, National Youth Council of Nigeria, Lagos State chapter, among others

According to him, the primary objective is to use the platform to network and learn new ways of contributing their quota to rebuilding Lagos and achieving the greater Lagos dream.

The governor who reminisced that about this time last year the state and indeed the whole country witnessed a mass protests against police brutality tagged #EndSars, pointed out that the movement saw a majority of Nigeria’s youth population participating in one of the largest movements since the country’s democratic transition in 1993.

“Nigerian youth have many reasons to demand for a better life and future especially in a country where their ability to live and prosper is challenged by existing socioeconomic and political conditions amongst other factors. The proportion of people living in poverty continues to grow especially as COVD 19 rampage continues.

“Nigeria’s Youth make up the majority of the country’s population which means that the youths are mostly affected by these statistics of poor people.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that ‘’Some of these programmes which were initiated as part of our efforts to address issues bothering on youth development and empowerment include the remodelling, development and equipping of four Youth Centres across the state namely – Abesan, Lafiaji, Ikorodu and Omituntun Youth Centres. We are also working on the renovation of Ikeja; Popo Oba, Epe; Isheri; Badagry; Sam Shonibare and Obele Oniwala Youth Centres. These facilities offer both recreational and sporting engagement as well as opportunities for skill acquisition / vocational training for youths.

Sanwo-Olu said, ‘’Education and healthcare services are two principal things that top our budget expenditure. Year on year we have continued to increase our budget for the education and health sectors. We have built the finest school in Lagos, it is in Elemoro, Ibeju Lekki. It will be commissioned next month. You will happy when you see that school, it is a brand new school, we are building brand new school with all the infrastructure provided in the schools.’’