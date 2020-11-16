The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) and leaders of Igbo community in the nineteen northern states, have interfaced on the need to live in unity and resist the temptation of blaming one section or another for Nigeria’s challenges.

In a communique jointly signed by the spokesman of CNG, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, secretary of IDA, Auston Ifedinezi, and presented to newsmen at the end of the interface between the two groups, yesterday in Abuja.

The groups observed that with an improved trust and sustained cooperation among all regions, sections and faith, Nigeria will overcome its current challenges.

They also stressed the need to work to build a nation where every Nigerian will be safe and secured wherever he chooses to live and work in Nigeria, and support other Nigerians to benefit from mutual tolerance and accommodation if they show appropriate respect for the context of their livelihoods.

They said; “Threats and conflicts have very little utility value; we must therefore work to replace vested interests that think power is an end in itself; and sowing seeds of division and leaving everyone more insecure than they were”.

“No one wins a religious or ethnic war; no ethnic group can dominate another forever; and no benefit comes from fights and conflicts,” he said

The groups also condemned the undue advantage taken by miscreants to turn the otherwise legitimate protests against SARS into mayhem in some parts of the country.

They specifically disagreed with the role played by IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu during the #EndSARS protests and resolved to speak up for the rights of all Nigerians to be protected from illegal harassment where they earn their living.

They also resolved, “To resist the temptation to live in perpetual blame of one section or another, one tribe or another, and one religious creed or another.

“Agreed that the passing generations have failed us, and to use this regional cooperation to ensure that we do not fail the next generation by working for an inclusive society that provides at least the most minimal of equal opportunities for all Nigerians”.

They further condemned all manifestations of insecurity anywhere in Nigeria and urge government to live up to its responsibility of securing the lives and properties of all citizens.

They also agreed to foster greater cooperation that would ensure that no region or ethnic group is turned into marginal elements in all calculations on the future of the nation