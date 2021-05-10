FEMI OYEWESO, ABEOKUTA

Six months after it was set up, the Ogun State Judicial Panel of Investigation on Police Brutality, Human Rights Violations and Extra-judicial Killings sitting at the Magistrate Court 1, Isabo, Abeokuta, is set to submit reports of its sittings to the state government any moment from now.

The panel chairman, Justice Solomon Olugbemi, who disclosed this on Monday while speaking with journalists in Abeokuta, the state capital, revealed that the panel has ended its assignment.

Olugbemi also disclosed that the panel at the end of the six-month sitting period, received a total of 106 petitions, out of which 58 were treated and the remaining 48 were either withdrawn, rejected or abandoned wholly or half-way by the petitioners.

According to him, some of the petitions were rejected because the petitions were not in line with the terms of reference that the panel was given by the state government.

The chairman assured all petitioners and respondents of justice without fear or favour as the panel’s report is ready for submission to government while he revealed that after submission, it is left for government to implement the report or not.

Speaking on some of the challenges faced by the panel, he said: “although the panel encountered some logistics challenges but it was able to surmount them.”

It would be recalled that the panel was inaugurated on October 19, 2020 by Governor Dapo Abiodun and was given a six-month period to receive and investigate petitions from members of the public whose human rights have been violated and abused by security personnel within the State and also to make appropriate recommendations to the state government.