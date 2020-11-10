BY JOSHUA DADA, Osogbo |

The Judicial Panel of Inquiry set up by Governor Adegboyega Oyetola to look into cases of alleged police brutality, human rights violations and extra-judicial killings by the operatives of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in Osun State will hold its inaugural sitting on Thursday, November 12th.

A statement made available to newsmen, yesterday, in Osogbo by the secretary of the panel, Kemi Bello, stated that the sitting will hold at the Council of Obas Chambers, Finance Building, State Secretariat, Abere, Osogbo.

According to her, the panel will be sitting between the hours of 10:00am and 4:00pm to receive testimonies and evidence from victims of alleged police brutality in the State.

The panel has consequently requested members of the public to submit Memoranda.

The statement added that, subsequently, the days of the sitting are Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday weekly from 10:00am to 4:00pm.

The panel also directed that Memoranda should be submitted to the Secretary at the Department of Public Publications, Ministry of Justice, State Secretariat, Abere.