The Minority Caucus in the House of Representatives has reviewed the Thursday speech by President Muhammadu Buhari, on the protest across the country and submits that the address did not meet the expectation of most Nigerians.

In a statement by the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Ndidi Elumelu, said as representatives of the people, their caucus is particularly surprised that Mr. President’s speech did not find a space to address the killing of innocent and unarmed Nigerian youths at the Lekki Toll gate; the very development that sparked off violent restiveness across the nation and consequent widespread demand for a presidential address.

According to him, the minority caucus expected the address by the President to come with some empathy for victims of the killings and those of other acts of brutality by unscrupulous security operatives, particularly at this time when reassuring words from the President would have gone a long way to calm frayed nerves.

Indeed, he noted that the expectation across the country was for Mr. President to reassure Nigerians, especially the youths by forcefully condemning the killing and brutalization of our young ones, announcing an accelerated independent inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the gruesome acts and setting a clear pathway for the much-needed overhaul of our security system.

He said “The much-desired national healing, peace, unity and stability of our nation anchor on such show of concern and commitment by leaders.

“As lawmakers, our caucus therefore urges President Buhari, as the father of the nation, to take further steps to realign with the expectations of Nigerians and reassure the nation by immediately setting up an independent inquiry into these killings with a view to prosecuting and bringing the perpetrators to book.

“This is in addition to an inquiry into videos and reports that unscrupulous security operatives mobilized thugs to attack peaceful protesters and unleash violence on innocent Nigerians.

“Those behind such shameful acts that escalated sectional hostilities and pitched citizens against one another should be brought to book.

By Jonathan Nda- Isaiah