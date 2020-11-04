Officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force have deserted their duty posts in several states across the country in the aftermath of the #EndSARS protests that rocked the country recently.

Our correspondents in several states report that the cops have not been in their various duty posts for time now and in cases where they turn up, the numbers were very insignificant in contrast to what obtained before the protests.

It would be recalled that the peaceful protests were hijacked by hoodlums who did not only loot public and private property and businesses but also attacked many police personnel and stations, killing and maiming them while setting ablaze many police stations across the country.

At the last count, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mohammed Adamu said 22 policemen were killed, while 205 police stations were burnt during the crisis.

The situation across several states yesterday was reflective of the apparent apathy among the cops over the attacks, even as policemen were reported to be on duty in some states.

In Ekiti State, fewer police personnel than before were seen yesterday on the streets and roads of Ado Ekiti, the capital, performing duties.

This was observed in places where a large number of men of the force used to carry out their daily routines of either traffic control or provision of security.

For places where only a few policemen were seen before, such areas seem to have been totally deserted by the officers.

But when contacted, the state police spokesman, Mr Sunday Abutu, said policemen in the state never left the streets for once, even before, during or after the #EndSARS protests.

“I don’t think so; our men and officers are always at their duty posts to ensure security of lives and property. If you observe well, you would see the presence of policemen in all parts of the state,” he said.

In Plateau State, following the protests in Jos and environs by youths, a drive into the state capital and other locations revealed that there were no police personnel at checkpoints or conducting routine checks on motorists.

Apart from the few checkpoints being manned by men of the special task force on Jos crisis code-named Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) there was no conventional policeman conducting stop and search operation on the highways from Forest through the Hawankibo except in Rahoss.

Only a few policemen could be seen around commercial banks and other public places.

Efforts to get the spokesman of the command, ASP Gabriel Ubah to react on the development were futile as his mobile line was switched off at the time of filing this report.

Police in Delta State have not returned to the usual road blocks across the state as well.

At the time of filing this report, only military personnel were seen at strategic junctions without the usual stop and search operation.

The state police spokesman, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, said there was no need for the police to be at road blocks.

She said so far, the roads were safe and calm and there was no emergency situation, hence the command was taking its time to re-strategise.

She added that at the appropriate time, the police would return to the roads to ensure that those traveling for the yuletide season are safe.

Also, the police were conspicuously absent on all roads across major towns in Akwa Ibom State yesterday, our correspondent reports.

Checks revealed that their absence was not unconnected to the incidents that followed the #EndSARS protests in the state where police stations and barracks came under serious attacks from hoodlums who hijacked the protests.

Even during the just concluded local government elections, the state government announced the deployment of over 1,750 policemen but very few were seen on duty.

The only visible security men were soldiers who mounted roadblocks to enforce the stay at home order of the state government.

New Order Says We Should Be Less Visible—Spokesman

Reacting to the development, the state police spokesman, Odiko MacDon, however told our correspondent that their officers and men were strategically positioned to combat any crime.

He said in obedience to the Inspector General of Police’s directive, they may not be visible for people to see just like before because there were no more roadblocks or checkpoints.

“We are solidly on ground and performing our duties, you may not see us on the roads but our vehicles are positioned strategically on the roads,” Odiko stressed.

In Imo State, the police have also deserted the roads. The reason for this according to our correspondent is not far-fetched as hoodlums hijacked the protests in the state, sending fears to the environment and undermining security, resulting in the death of some policemen and causing injuries to many others.

The fear and tension generated by the protests and the apprehension over a re-occurrence seem to have weakened the morale of the police.

The Imo State police spokesman, Orlando Ikeokwu, said the command had instructed the policemen back to their duty posts.

According to him, the command has set in motion the process of rebuilding confidence among policemen.

“The incident affected some police stations and some now have to operate with what is available as we have set in motion the process of creating a conducive environment for those that were affected by the destruction of police stations,” he said.

He added that gradually, things were returning to normal and shortly the force would have succeeded in engaging the citizenry towards mutual understanding and collaboration.

In Ilorin, Kwara State, policemen of all cadres have returned to their duty posts.

Visits to various police divisions and posts in Ilorin showed that policemen were on duty yesterday.

Those saddled with the responsibility of controlling traffic were also on duty at various locations in Ilorin metropolis.

The police spokesman, Ajayi Okasanmi, confirmed that policemen were on duty in the state.”Policemen and women in Kwara State are fully on duty at their different areas of responsibility,” Okasanmi said.

In Benue State, the police command debunked rumours that the police had deserted their checkpoints for fear of being attacked by protesters.

The command’s spokesperson, DSP Catherine Anene, said officers of the police were still on the roads.

According to her, following the directive by the Inspector General of Police, the Commissioner of Police Mukaddas Garba, had directed that the officers should be on the sides of the roads without carrying out any stop and search operations as was being done.

Our Correspondent observed that within and after the period of #EndSARS protests, all the duty posts and check points mounted within the state capital and its environs disappeared, with only patrol vehicles seen parked by the roadsides and a few police officers in them.

The story was different in Kogi State; while the looters were on rampage, security forces were on the streets keeping vigilance and maintaining peace and security. No police station in the state was touched.

However, the government has set up a committee to check the immediate and remote causes of the recent invasion of the state by hoodlums.

In Cross River State, policemen were seen on duty at strategic places yesterday. During a walk through Maybe Avenue by White House Street and Ekpo Abasi by Main Avenue Junction, one policemen were at their duty posts.

Around Transcorp Hotel by Murtala Mohammed Highway, traffic wardens were also seen on their duty posts controlling vehicular movement.

The police spokesperson, Irene Ugbo, said men of the police force were still on duty.

“Did you not see police officers at their duty posts? There is no time that we asked our men not to work in Cross River State,” she said.

Govs Meet Today Over Insecurity, Looting

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF) will today meet to review internal security after the #EndSars protests and the subsequent looting of COVID-19 warehouses across the country.

This is contained in a statement by the head of media affairs of the forum, Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo.

The statement noted: “Governors of the 36 states of the federation will be reviewing the internal security situation in the country and the status of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), whose activities in some parts of the country led to the recent nationwide demonstrations.

“Along with this is the overview from different quarters arising from the CACOVID palliatives flag-offs cum distribution and the subsequent indiscriminate looting of various warehouses throughout the country, which resulted from the demonstrations”.

Barkindo said the chairman of the forum and governor of Ekiti State, Dr John Kayode Fayemi, would make remarks on the most contemporary issues affecting the country since the last (20th NGF teleconference) meeting.

He continued: “In this regard, the Ekiti State governor will be addressing his colleagues on several issues including a feedback from the Villa on the UBEC counterpart funding as schools are beginning to reopen nationwide and the 50th anniversary of AREWA which took place in Kaduna at the weekend where the chairman and a host of northern governors were in attendance.

“Also on the agenda for discussion are the HORASIS meeting with the president, a partnership between the NGF and HORASIS, a management consultants’ consortium, to set up a strong foreign direct investment initiative for the country, a webinar on privatization to be jointly driven by the NSE, NGF and the NIPC among others”.

Protest, Looting, Wake-up Call For National Reawakening—SGF

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, observed yesterday that the looting and destruction that trailed the #EndSars protests highlighted the need for leaders to unite for national re-awakening and strengthening.

He spoke yesterday in Abuja at the National Executive Committee meeting of the National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria.

According to him, while some current national challenges predated the present administration, others have just emerged and all hands must be on deck to check them.

He said, “These challenges range from internal security issues to insurgency, economic downturn and the COVID-19 pandemic, drug and substance abuse by citizens of all demographics and gender and most recently, the protests by youths which was unfortunately hijacked by other tendencies.

“The resultant looting, mayhem and even desecration of some traditional and royal institutions all point to the need for all leaders of this nation to come together for national reawakening and strengthening.

“I seize the opportunity of this meeting to express the sympathy of this administration for losses suffered by our royal fathers, businesses, institutions and individuals during the recent mayhem.”

Mustapha said the meeting came at a time when the leadership role of traditional leaders was much needed to reset the national clock.

He added: “I must at this point acknowledge your invaluable contributions to the successes recorded in the national response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the elimination of polio, the fight against insurgency, banditry, kidnapping, religious intolerance, drug and substance abuse and the quest for peaceful co-existence.

“Your Royal Highnesses, while so much has been accomplished, much more would need to be done to secure our nation for the future and remain on the path to development. We must also remain vigilant.

“As custodians of our culture and tradition, you are closest to the people at the grassroots and your recommendations, I am sure, will reflect the true desires and aspirations of the majority of Nigerians from all geo-political zones.”

Our Cameras Stopped Recording From 8pm On Night Of Lekki Shooting –LCC

Meanhile, the managing director of Lekki Concession Company (LCC), Abayomi Omomuwansa, has submitted a video footage recorded by its surveillance cameras on October 20, 2020, to the Lagos State judicial panel on #EndSARS protests, saying the cameras stopped working from 8pm on the night of the shooting at the Lekki tollgate.

“I can confirm that inside here is the video footage that our surveillance camera was able to record for the 20th of October,” he stated.

There had been accusations and counter accusations over the shooting of protesters by soldiers who were said to have opened fire on Nigerians who gathered at the tollgate to protest against police brutality.

Witnesses have argued that about 15 people were killed and scores were injured after “unknown” soldiers shot at the protesters.

The LCC head said the surveillance cameras are called PTZ; wherein P enables the camera pan; T enables the camera tilt, and Z allows the camera to zoom, adding that they were mounted on a mast at the tollgate.

According to him, the cameras were initially not tampered with until around 8pm when they stopped recording even though the shooting was said to have started around 7pm.

“I can confirm categorically that we never ever tampered with those surveillance cameras. That’s why we can still get the footage until 8 o’clock when it was tampered with and we couldn’t get any footage anymore,” Omomuwansa added’

The judicial panel had visited the tollgate where the LCC assured it that the recording from its closed-circuit television system (CCTV) on the night of the incident was intact.

Security Operatives Arrest 2 IPOB Kingpins In Rivers

Meanwhile, security operatives have arrested two suspected kingpins of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) who were allegedly involved in the killing of six soldiers and four policemen in Oyigbo local government area of Rivers State.

Governor Nyesom Wike who disclosed this yesterday when the governor of Rotary International District 9141, Virginia Major, paid him a courtesy visit at Government House, Port Harcourt, said the two IPOB kingpins were arrested late Monday.

The governor maintained that the imposition of curfew on the entire Oyigbo Local Government Area helped to prevent an outbreak of an ethnic war between the Igbo and Hausa communities in the area.

He explained that Rivers State was peaceful during the EndSARS protests until criminals under the guise of IPOB attempted to paint the state black by killing 10 security agents in Oyigbo.

Wike noted that while Rivers State had been home to every ethnic and religious group, some misguided IPOB members had taken this for granted by unleashing mayhem in Oyigbo and even attempted to cause an inter-ethnic war.

The governor said, “If we did not take the steps we took by imposing curfew in Oyigbo, today, it would have been the Hausa and Igbo that would have been fighting and nobody knows what level it would have taken.”

He stated that though he had a frosty relationship with the Nigerian Army and the police, he would, however, never tolerate the killing of any solider or policeman in the state.

Wike added: “I will not support criminality. I won’t because the soldiers don’t like me, then you go and kill them. And then, I will come out and clap and say thank you for killing the soldiers. Thank you for killing the police.”

The governor urged those spreading falsehood that Igbo people were being killed and punished in Oyigbo to be dispassionate when acts of criminality are committed.

He said, “If IPOB members did not kill people and destroy properties, government would not have had any justification to declare a curfew in the council.

“No government will not wake up in the morning to impose hardship on its people; no government will do that, but government has the right to protect lives,” he said.

Wike lauded Rotary International for collaborating with government to kick out polio in Nigeria.

He assured the Rotarians that his administration would sustain the campaign against polio because no governor would be happy to hear about a fresh outbreak of the disease in any part of the country.

Earlier in her remarks, Rotary International District 9141 Governor, Virginia Major, lauded Wike for the manner he handled the #EndSARS protests, which was hijacked by miscreants.

Major noted that while the world was facing COVID-19 pandemic of unimaginable proportions, the governor and his colleagues and the federal government did not relent in their collective efforts to support polio immunization at all levels.

I’m Not Aware Of Proscribed Group’s Flags In Benue—Ortom

Benue State governor Samuel Ortom yesterday denied knowledge of the hoisting of the flag of the Indigenous People of Biafara (IPOB) in Ado Local Government Area of the state.

The governor was reacting to media reports that hoodlums alleged to be members of IPOB at the weekend hoisted Biafran flags in Ekele community of the LG.

“Nobody has told me about such development in Ado LG, so I am not aware of IPOB hoisting their flags in Ado, so I will find out before getting back to you,” Ortom said.

Our Correspondent gathered that the people of Ekele, a community bordering Ebonyi State, woke up on Saturday to find IPOB flags in the community.

This was even as the chairman of the LG, James Oche, confirmed that the hoisting of the flags caused apprehension in the community.

The chairman said investigation to unravel the identity of those behind the hoisting of the flags was in progress, urging members of the public to avail the council with useful information that could led to the arrest of the culprits.

Oche who spoke through the Supervisory Councilor on Social Development, Education and Information, Attah Ede, maintained that the council under his administration would not concede any part of the LG to IPOB, even though it shares boundary with Ebonyi State.

Also confirming the development in a telephone interview, a former chairman of the LG, Otse Otokpa, told newsmen that it was the third time Biafran agitators would be hosting a flag in Ado land, adding that a similar thing happened in 2014 and 2015 where the IPOB wrote on logs of wood and on foot paths: ‘Biafran Territory.

The police spokesman, DSP Catherine Anene, denied such development in Ado local government area.

“I contacted the Division Officer in Ado LG but he told me that nothing of that nature had happened in the area, he even went round to find out but still insisted that there is nothing like that in the LG, so for me this is a mere rumour,” she added.