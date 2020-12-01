By RICHARD NDOMA |

Following the attack on the University of Calabar’s property by hoodlums who highjacked the #EndSARS protest some weeks ago, the authorities of university have raised the alarm that the property damaged was worth N1.3bn.

UNICAL Pro-chancellor, Senator Dr. Nkechi Nwaogu, gave the figure at a media parley with journalists at the institution’s Senate Chambers on Monday in Calabar.

Nwaogu wondered why any sane individual would launch attack on any institution of higher learning.

She appealed to government agencies and well-meaning Nigerians to come to the aid of the institution by assisting UNICAL to bounce back.

The pro-chancellor decried that the #EndSARS protest, saying it dragged the University of Calabar by 10 steps backward.

“UNICAL is bleeding seriously because of the attack by hoodlums. The impact assessment shows that there will be gaps that will impugn of the institution,” she said.

Nwaogu also lamented the level of destruction unleashed on the institution where armour cables, refrigerators, hostels, and many others were looted by the hoodlums.

“Wanton vandalisation and looting of UNICAL in the wake of October 24 looting was horrible,” she added.

Other items lost by the institution to the hoodlums during the attack included laboratory equipment and the institution’s publishing house donated by TETFund, alll worth millions of naira.