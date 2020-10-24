By Anayo Onukwugha, Port Harcourt

Rivers State government in line with the proscription order of the federal government, has reinforced a ban on activities of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in the state

Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, who in a state wide broadcast reinforcing the proscription of IPOB in the State on Friday night, said no form of procession or agitation by the group or any of its affiliates is allowed to take place in the State hence forth.

The governor explained that state government reached this firm conclusion having observed that the activities of the banned IPOB are not just dangerous to lives and property, but also constitute clear and present threat to the existential interest and aspirations of Rivers State and all her people.

He said: “Security agencies are hereby directed to stop any form of procession or agitation by IPOB in Rivers State or any part thereof and arrest and prosecute any person or group that identifies with the membership or activities of IPOB in the state; government will issue an executive order to strengthen and ensure the effective enforcement of these measures.”

Wike disclosed that he will be meeting with all leaders of youth groups and community development committees in the State on Monday, October 26, 2020 to take holistic measures to counter and stop all IPOB activities in the state;

The governor declared one Mr. Stanley Mgbere wanted for allegedly leading members of the banned IPOB to cause the recent violence and destruction of lives and property in Oyigbo local government area, adding that a ransom of N50,000,000.00 will be given to any person with useful information that would lead to his arrest and prosecution.

He recall that since IPOB was classified as a terrorist organisation by the Federal High Court and subsequently proscribed in September 2017 by the federal government, the group has carried out intermittent processions in parts of Rivers State, especially in Oyigbo and some notorious suburbs in Port Harcourt local government areas.

The governor stated that IPOB’s aim had been to disturb the peace of the State by unleashing violence and destruction on lives and property at will.