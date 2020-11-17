ADVERTISEMENT

By Anayo Onukwugha, Port Harcourt |

The Arewa Community in Rivers State has said its members will neither submit memoranda or appear before the Rivers State Judicial Commission of Inquiry into police brutality because they do not have hope in the probe.

The Commission of Inquiry, chaired by Hon. Justice Chukwunenye Uriri (Rtd), is expected to hold it’s inaugural sitting on Tuesday, November 24, 2020.

Speaking to LEADERSHIP in Port Harcourt yesterday, Chairman of Arewa Community in Rivers State, Alhaji Musa Saidu, said their anger was based on the fact that Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, failed to acknowledge the killing of Northerners during the protests especially in Oyigbo local government area of the state.

Saidu said: “ We see the Judicial Commission of Inquiry as kangaroo something. If Governor Wike did not officially acknowledge the killing of Northerners, how can we go there?

“The governor visited the Police and condoled with them, he visited the Army and condoled with them. Why didn’t he visit Sariki, the head of the Northern Traditional Council?

“If the governor had come to say sorry, it would have healed a lot of wounds. It must not be money; money doesn’t buy everything.

“We have been in this state since it’s creation and have contributed our own quota to it’s development. Though we know that those who are there do not want us.”

The Arewa Community leader insisted that several innocent Northerners were killed during the protests in Oyigbo local government area and more than 100 were seriously injured.

He said: “On October 21, 2020, we buried eight people. Then, on Sunday, October 23, 2020 we excavated those who were killed and buried in shallow graves and reburied them. They were buried at the Trailer Park.

“Over 100 were seriously wounded. Some had bullets buried in their body. We have their photographs but we refused to send the photographs because we don’t want our people to retaliate against Igbos. That is what we don’t want; we need peace in this country.

“But, nobody mentioned the killings of innocent Northerners. The only people that we heard died were policemen and soldiers. We beared the responsibility of the burial of those killed and treatment of those wounded at Oyigbo.

“Our predicament in Rivers State did not start from Governor Wike’s government, it started from the Amaechi administration. We have been suffering. We don’t have access to Government House, we don’t have anyone to meet.”