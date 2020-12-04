BY GEORGE OKOJIE, Lagos |

Lagos State governor Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Thursday presented cheques worth N60 million to families of police officers who lost their lives in active service during the violent #EndSARS protest in the state.

The governor personally presented the cheques of N10 million each to six families of the slain police officers at the 14th annual Town Hall Meeting on Security with the theme, “Lagos Security: Resilience In The Face Of Adversity” organised by the Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF), said that the state government would in addition give scholarship awards to the children of the fallen officers.

Sanwo-Olu said: “As we rebuild our state, security remains our top priority. We will continue to expand and improve on our security architecture until we achieve a world class system. We recognise that socio-economic growth is meaningless without an efficient security apparatus in place.

“As the chief security officer of the state, my solemn promise to all law-abiding citizens is that Lagos State will always be for them. We will stop at nothing to flush out all criminal elements whose sole aim is to foment chaos and perpetrate crime. Let me sound this note of warning, there is no hiding place for criminals and bandits in Lagos State.”

Sanwo-Olu said that the state government had committed N32.76 billion to public order and safety in the 2021 Appropriation Bill he presented to the state House of Assembly .

He added that the state government presented 120 vehicles to the security agencies in the last 100 days in addition to the creation of additional area command in Ilashe and the provision of logistics for all the formations in the state.

The governor said: “Although there appears to be an increase in the criminal activities of late because of the extensive destruction of police assets, it is important to state that we are currently establishing makeshift offices for the operations of the police.’’