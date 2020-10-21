YUSUF BABALOLA, Lagos

Several workers of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) on Wednesday escaped death as some part of the building housing the authority headquarters was razed by protesters campaigning against police brutality and mis-governance in Lagos.

The fire which sources said has been brought under control started around 10am on Wednesday morning and touched over five floors of the nine story building set up in the middle of Lagos.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to LEADERSHIP, a source in the agency said protesters numbering over 50 invaded the authority’s headquarters setting it on fire.

However, no official statements from the authority as all efforts to speak with the General Manager, Corporate Communications, Engr. Adams Jatto proved abortive.