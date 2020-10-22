By MOSES ORJIME, Abuja

Former Democratic People’s Congress (DPC) governorship candidate in Bayelsa State during the 2019 general election, Mrs Seiyefa Fetepigi Eches has condemned in strong terms the killing of peaceful protesting youths in Lagos and other parts of the country over police brutality.

She said that it is offensive and wicked to murder unarmed protesters in cold blood for fighting for their right to live unmolested by security operatives.

Mrs Eches in a statement she personally signed and made available to LEADERSHIP in Abuja, yesterday, said that all lovers of democracy should condemn this reign of terror in Nigeria and bring to book the perpetrators of this heinous crime against humanity. “Nigeria is neither a police state nor a banana republic where citizens can be

killed with impunity for expressing genuine objections to police brutality against them,” she said.

The statement reads in part, “My heart bleeds as l see pictures and videos of vibrant, agile and energetic young men and women being slaughtered by their own security forces for daring to demand an end to police brutality, oppression, subjugation and intimidation. In advanced democracies security agents provide cover to protesters.

The reverse is the case in Nigeria where they are killed for speaking out against dictatorship and bad governance as if they are living in animal kingdom.

I demand an end to the retrogressive and reactionary forces that impede our frail democracy. Nigerians have a right to protest peacefully, it is their inalienable right as obtainable in all democracies.

I urge the federal government to address the protesters’ demands and faithfully implement them to dispel their fear that if they leave the streets their demands will be abandoned.

My heart goes out to the families that lost their children in this dastardly act and pray to God to give them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss and speedy recovery to the wounded.

The perpetrators of these cowardly attacks should be prosecuted immediately. It is painful that these youths were gunned down holding Nigeria flags in their hands some singing the national anthem. It is indeed a sad day for Nigeria. May their patriotic souls rest in peace.

For the rest of us the struggle to build a strong, virile, prosperous, equitable and decent democratic nation continues.”