As controversy continues to trail the leaked panel report on the #EndSARS protest, the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has pleaded with Lagosians and Nigerians to remain calm and wait for the White Paper of the #EndSARS Panel report, and not rush to judgment

The speaker who made this remark on Wednesday at the presentation of the N1,388trn, budget proposal for 2022 to Lagos State House of Assembly by Mr.Babajide Sanwo-olu assured that justice will be served based on outcome of the report as justice is the basis of any democratic government.

He commended the seven-man judicial panel of inquiry for investigating cases of brutality and human rights violations committed by operatives of the disbanded special anti-robbery squad (SARS) in the state, chaired by retired Justice Doris Okuwobi.

“Let’s not forget that Lagos has never been a police state and it will not start now. Our state has always been a free state for all. We have absolute faith and confidence in our Governor that he will not descend so low to incite violence against any member of the panel irrespective of the decision or interest of the members of the Panel”, he declared