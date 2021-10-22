Victims of military and police brutality during the #EndSARS protests on October 20, 2020, especially at Lekki Tollgate in Lagos State have filed an action before the ECOWAS Court seeking the enforcement of their fundamental rights.

The victims at a press conference in Abuja, yesterday, said they had continued to suffer untold psychological and mental trauma and threat to life, from that day, which prompted them to approach the ECOWAS Court for justice.

They called on the court to consider and hold that their rights and other peaceful protesters had been grossly violated by the Nigerian state and its agencies.

In the briefing jointly presented by Bolaji Gabari, Mojirayo Ogunlana-Nkanga, Gaye Sowe, and Nelson Olanipekun, the victims sought the court’s “declaration that the Nigerian state has violated her obligations under the Nigerian Constitution, international laws and most especially the African Charter.

“That the government failed to protect the lives of the victims and citizens; protect its citizens from extrajudicial killings, police brutality and promote and provide security for its citizens.

“That the State persistently tolerates and promotes a climate of impunity in the country as a result of its systemic failure to condemn, effectively identify and secure accountability for a series of grave attacks against the Applicants and people of Nigeria and failure to convict perpetrators of human rights violations in the years preceding the 20th and 21st of October 2020 Lekki Tollgate shooting and till date.

“You will recall that a year ago, on October 20, 2020, a detachment of the Nigerian army and police officers reportedly shot at peaceful protesters, leaving several injured and others dead in Lekki and other parts of Lagos.

“This was at the height of the #EndSARS protests led by young Nigerians, in several cities, across the country to demand an end to years of police brutality, particularly from the dreaded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Nigerian Police Force.

“Young people had accused the SARS unit of being responsible for an unprecedented number of gross rights abuses that range from profiling people based on their material possessions or looks, illegal dispossession of their property, to outright extrajudicial murders and mock executions.

“The call to end brutality and extrajudicial killings by the Police has been on since December 2017. The 2020 protests were triggered by a SARS official’s killing of a young man on October 3, 2020, in front of Wetland Hotel, Ughelli, in Delta State,” they said.

According to the victims, young people trooped out in their numbers online and offline, demanding an end to SARS, a reform of the Nigerian Police Force, and a demand for good governance.