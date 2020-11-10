By JONATHAN NDA- ISAIAH, Abuja |

States lawmakers have promised to end youth restiveness, which resulted to EndSARS protests across the country recently through quality legislations and stakeholders engagement.

Newly elected chairman of the conference of speakers of the state legislatures, Hon Abubakar Suleiman disclosed this in his acceptance speech.

Hon Suleiman who is also the speaker Bauchi State House of Assembly stated that state legislatures would use their constitutional powers to ensure that security agencies operate within the confine of the law so as to protect and ensure the right of every Nigerian.

He said that the recent protests and vandalism that erupted in some parts of the country calls for sober reflection among lawmakers and that coordinated efforts towards meeting the yearnings and aspirations of the teeming youths have become necessary.

He said that they would make sure that all state legislatures come up with holistic approach to end youth restiveness and provide opportunities for the youths to attain their full potentials, through quality legislations and stakeholders engagement.

“We will equally use our constitutional powers to ensure security agencies operate within the confines of the law so as to protect and ensure the right of every Nigerian,” he said.