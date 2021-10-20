No fewer than 30 youths led by Mr Tony Sudan Gompwel have demanded for immediate release of over 300 youths allegedly remanded at the Kirikiri maximum correctional centre in Lagos over the #EndSARS protests of 2020.

Gompwel made the demand, on Wednesday, at a rally to commemorate first anniversary of the #EndSARS protest in Yola, Adamawa State.

Participants at the rally were seen carrying placards at Bekaji Parliament in Yola, the state capital.

Gompwel, who is the North-East coordinator of Take It Back Home, said those that lost their lives in the last year’s protest were killed not because they were against the government but bevause their lives did not matter to goverment.

According to him, all efforts to present their request to the state government proved abortive.

“Governor Fintiri whom we took for a youth never stand by us in the state,” he lamented.

However, there was no presence of securitymen at venue of the protest on Wednesday.