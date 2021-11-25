The senior pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Dr Paul Enenche, on Wednesday, at the Glory Dome of Dunamis International Gospel Centre Abuja, led some political and diplomatic leaders in a prayer session for Nigeria and other nations of the world.

Governors, Senators, House of Assembly members, as well as political and diplomatic leaders went on their knees alongside worshipers to pour out their hearts to God to heal Nigeria of every bloodshed and unrest.

The political leaders, including, Governors Samuel Ortom of Benue State, Emmanuel Udom of Akwa Ibom State, Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, National Assembly members, among others, who went on their knees and surrounded by some clerics led by Dr Enenche and his wife, Dr Becky Enenche, cried out to God to help Nigeria out of the myriads of problems confronting it.

The clerics used the leaders as point-of-contact to every sector of the nation.

They prayed for speedy recovery of the nation from shackles of insecurity and agenda of the enemies to be frustrated permanently.

The event was day three of the ongoing Kingdom Power and Glory World Conference 2021, making the 25th anniversary of Dunamis church.

Speaking earlier on the topic: ‘Exceeding Abundant Grace (2) – the life of David’, Dr Enenche said: “If you have not lost your passion for God then you cannot lose your portion in life.

“Anywhere God sees rejection, He releases the unction; God is attracted to the rejected, confronted and resisted.”

Pastor Enoch Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Bishop David Oyedepo of Living Faith, and Charles Agyin-Asare from Ghana, also ministered at the conference.