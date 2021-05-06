By IGHO OYOYO, Abuja

Nigeria Society of Engineers (NSE), Maitama brach of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has appealed to the FCT minister Bello Mohammed to engage professional engineers in the development of the nation’s capital.

NSE also called for the involvement of professionals in the construction of roads and bridges in Abuja in order to give the territory the beauty and standard it deserves as a model city.

Chairman of NSE, Maitama branch, Engr. Oladipupo Mabogaje, who made the call during the commissioning of the Maitama secretariat of the society, stressed that there cannot be proper development in a society if professional engineers were neglected.

He said, “The truth is that proper structural development cannot be achieved in a society where the right people are not engaged in the right places to execute sensitive developmental jobs. That is why we are appealing to the minister to engage more engineers in the development of the FCT.

“The FCT minister is doing his best to encourage us, because professional engineers are being engaged by this administration, but we are appealing to them to engage more, so that more professional engineers can be removed from the streets,” he said.

Earlier, the deputy president of NSE, Engr. Tasiu Wudil, who commissioned the secretariat, commended the engineers under the branch for their selfless services to nation.

Wudil urged the engineers not relent in promoting the dignity of the profession wherever they find themselves.