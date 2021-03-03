By Anthony Ada Abraham,

It is quite apparent that it needs to have an impeccable social media presence for any brand to thrive. Kristina Edwards realised this early on in her entrepreneurial journey. She has established herself as a force in Media and Marketing Management industry.

Kristina made the shift from land acquisitions as it wasn’t exciting or rewarding to her; she found marketing and immensely enjoys everything social media-related. She is excited about forming and maintaining relationships with people from all parts of the world. According to her, her new venture feels more like a lifestyle and less like a job.

Jumping ship into a new profession wasn’t easy; however, Kristina has learned on the job and is now a notable marketing specialist who leverages social media to grow her brand. Looking back at her journey, Kristina highlights how she has managed to use her social media skills to establish and grow her entrepreneurial ventures.

Being consistent – This might sound overused in every industry; however, it is one of the most effective ways to grow your business. Armed with her social media marketing skills, Kristina has worked on strategies and kept at them until they’ve yielded results. She stresses the importance of remembering that no strategy turns results overnight; you have to keep working at it tirelessly. These include having a content schedule, checking the quality of your content, and posting schedule, among other things.

Investing in your personal brand-building your personal brand makes it easier for people to recognize your brand on social media. So many brands are competing for the same space as you, and therefore, you must stand out for people to recognize and engage with your brand. To achieve this, you need to invest in your content and content diversity, as demonstrated by Kristina.

Another way that Kristina has leveraged her social media skills to grow her brand is through connecting with other brands. It is easy to reach more people in various industries when you connect with brands that aren’t competing for the very same space you are.

With a sneak peek into how Kristina has grown her brand using her social media marketing skills, you can apply the same skills to your business and grow your brand’s presence on social media, and better your relationship with your existing audience.