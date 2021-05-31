An expert, Smart Emmanuel, has said entrepreneurs should leverage new emerging consumers trends, adding that his focus was to widen the scope to research the latest business trends which through his former company Cacaphony Solutions, had enabled him to coach over 1000 entrepreneurs within and across Africa.

He hinted that entrepreneurs focus on products they assume consumers need and not products the consumers really wanted, noting that this had enabled him within the last 10 years to help entrepreneurs create fast selling products and brands.

He noted that the success of cacophony solutions has helped transition business to sales, branding and product development strategy while hinting that the new firm, The Stralution Company Limited, will focus on helping individuals, businesses and governments to achieve their full sales and brand potentials.

“Presently we want to democratise the secret of making fast selling products and services. Research shows that four out of five new businesses fail, we exist to reverse this ugly trend and help businesses thrive.

“It’s quite easy if you create products and services that customers need and price them correctly and consistent sales are guaranteed,” Emmanuel said.

Similarly, Emmanuel uses data driven sales approach to coach his numerous clients across various industries. He recounts how his client’s decision to make what customers want helped them transition into the power bank industry at a time when no one saw the opportunity. It was a no brainer; customers were willing to pay to power their phones so it was easy to tell they will pay to own a device that can power their phone for hours even when there is a blackout.

He noted that by simply leveraging on data, he changed the fortune of his clients’ businesses and put them miles ahead of their competitors.

Also, Smart Emmanuel’s success in the oil and gas industry can also be linked with his “make what customers want” philosophy ventured into downstream oil and gas in 2013; He said, “I was coming into a red ocean, a very competitive market. I rose to become my client’s number one vendor by focusing on the things they really wanted.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They wanted good quality, fair prices and a realistic timeline for payment. I also made sure my partners got a fair deal. For us, it was about becoming number one. We knew that the frequency of transaction was more important than the profit per transaction,” he said.

He further said he was focused on taking his message to make what customers want across borders as it is relevant in Africa and across the world. The biggest brands know this secret and they use it to make product development decisions.