The Enugu State government says it has opened additional COVID-19 vaccination centres in major markets, shopping malls and public places.

These are in addition to the more than 100 conventional vaccination centres previously opened in the state.

Dr George Ugwu, the executive secretary, Enugu State Primary Health Care Development Agency (ENS-PHCDA), told newsmen in Enugu yesterday that the move was to make COVID-19 vaccination centres more accessible to residents.

Ugwu said having more vaccination centres would help the state to achieve its target of getting every eligible resident vaccinated against the pandemic.

According to him, centres have been opened in major markets like Ogbette Market and Kenyatta Market in Enugu; at Shoprite and SPAR malls as well as other designated public places notwithstanding the 100 vaccination centres already available.

“Another thing we will do differently this time, which came as a result of challenges in the first phase, is that of increased advocacy and public sensitisation.

“We have planned to officially communicate and use various grassroots leaders, traditional, religious and opinion leaders, to press home the message of the need for the vaccination, its safety and efficacy.

“We are desirous to go to the hinterland and check all falsehoods and unfounded information militating against the people to freely get vaccinated, especially in the rural areas.

“Our teams will be visiting worship centres, community meetings and other public gatherings to sensitise our people on the need to receive their COVID-19 vaccination for the protection of all,’’ he said.

The executive secretary noted that the agency had created special mobile vaccination teams that would cover groups that needed to be vaccinated,” he said. (NAN)