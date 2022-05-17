Residents of Enugu have expressed dismay over the incessant sit-at-home orders imposed on them by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Some of the residents who spoke to our correspondent in an exclusive interview appealed to governors of the Southeast to provide adequate security to enable them open for business on Mondays.

They said it was unfortunate that the economy of the Southeast was fast collapsing because of incessant sit-at-home, saying the development has continued to cripple commercial activities in the zone.

The residents said they were no longer comfortable with the development as it was fast making the Igbos lazy people.

A business man at Ogbete Main Market, Enugu, Obinna Nnamani, said he was tired of staying at home because of the sit-at-home and called on relevant authorities to provide security.

“It is not as if we don’t want to come out but there is not enough security anywhere in the Southeast and you know that those guys are very dangerous. Can you imagine that this week they are saying that we will not go out on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday?

“When I asked people why we will be staying at home for almost one week, I was told that Monday is the compulsory sit-at-home while Nnamdi Kanu may be going to court on Tuesday and Wednesday. I don’t think we can be moving on with this incessant sit at home, they are destroying businesses” he stated.

A school proprietor, Mrs Ukwuoma Anosike, decried the sit-at-home at home, saying it was affecting their businesses.