Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) side, Enyimba of Aba crashed out of the CAF Champions League despite recording a 2-1 home win against Sudan’s Al Merreikh in their first round, second leg tie in Aba, yesterday.

Al Merreikh progressed into the group stage 4-2 on aggregate.

Saif Terry, who netted a hat-trick in the first-leg put the visitors ahead in the eighth minute.

ADVERTISEMENT

The lead lasted for six minutes before Victor Mbaoma tapped home the equaliser for Enyimba.

Mbaoma scored his second of the game from the spot four minutes into the second half.

Enyimba will now compete in the CAF Confederation Cup following their elimination from the competition.