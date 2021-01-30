ADVERTISEMENT

Arsenal and Manchester United lock horns today at the Emirates Stadium for a crucial Premier League clash. Here is the match preview.

The Reds will look to bounce back after the surprise defeat to Sheffield United in midweek, while the Gunners are hoping to record a Premier League double over Manchester United for only the fourth time.

Since beating the Reds Devils courtesy of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang‘s penalty back in November, the trajectories of both sides couldn’t be more disparate. Prior to the shock defeat at home to Sheffield United last time out, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side had gone unbeaten in the Premier League and firmly placed themselves among the title contenders.

Arsenal by contrast went on a torrid run of form that saw them sink to the very depths of the division, even getting placed among the relegation candidates. That was short-lived.

After their 3-1 triumph against London rivals Chelsea on Boxing Day, the Gunners are unbeaten in six matches, winning five of those games including a clean sheet in each of their last three home games in all competitions, as many as they had in their previous 19 at the Emirates. The Gunners last recorded four consecutive shutouts at home in April 2019, a run that included a home win over Manchester United.

Manchester United are unbeaten in 17 Premier League away games, their joint-longest run without defeat on the road in their top-flight history. The Red Devils have won 26 points away from home so far this season, more than any other Premier League side.

Historically, this has been one of the great Premier League rivalries. We all remember Roy Keane and Patrick Vieira’s bust-up in the tunnel at Highbury as well as some outstanding counter-attacking United goals at the Emirates.

Today’s encounter will be the 234th meeting between the sides, with United having the best record looking at our 233 previous battles. The Reds have come out on top 97 times, with Arsenal winning 84 and 52 ending all-square.