BY OLUSHOLA BELLO, Lagos

Norrenberger Financial Group. said, the Nigerian equities market in 2021 will be shaped by system liquidity, corporate earnings, attractive corporate dividends, foreign exchange and foreign portfolio investors.

This was made known in its report titled ‘Seizing The New Reality’, which was designed for local and foreign investors who seek to understand the investment/capital market in Nigeria.

The report is an initiative to highlight the developments which brought about the new reality in Nigeria and provides detailed analysis of the Nigerian economy for 2020; as well as current economic trends and projections for economic performance in 2021 across global financial markets.

Speaking on the report, the group managing director, Norrenberger, Anthony Edeh, stated that, “we are proud of the in-depth analysis and extensive work of our Research team on this report. It is a valuable document that will act as a compass for the local and foreign investor navigating the Nigerian market in 2021.”

However, the report posited that the activities of the bears would outweigh the positives in 2021, saying, “our projection is based on the limited upsides of stocks given the overbought status, mid-term uncertainties, the weak macroeconomic backdrop and thin foreign investors’ participation.”

It stated further that the prospect of improved economic activities across the world suggested by the prospect of herd vaccination against COVID-19, while major policies and actions from government authorities and international organisations should be enough to restore economies to the growth path, aggregate consumption is expected to grow at a gradual pace.

On the fixed income market, the report said this sector may likely return to higher yields on the back of overbought in the equities securities market, local borrowings, and monetary policies.

According to the report, the domestic fixed income market lost its attraction for investors in 2020 as rates dropped from the double-digit era, following the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) decision to shut out domestic corporates and High Net-Worth Individuals (HNIs) from the OMO market in late 2019.

“Subsequently, yields at both the short and long ends of the fixed income market tumbled, due to the sheer volume of liquidity the policy unlocked. Unlocked liquidity came roughly equivalent to the total size of Treasury Bills auctioned in 2020.

“Amid unclear direction of yields in 2021, our outlook is largely influenced by the drivers of market liquidity. With the announcement of the federal government’s N5.06 trillion deficits in the 2021 budget and the activities of corporate borrowers, we expect minimal impact on fixed income rates,” the report pointed out.

