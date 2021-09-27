Deputy Controller of Bauchi Correctional Services, Musa Dauda Doguwa has advised the state ministry of justice to intimate the state government on the need to set up a ministry of skills acquisition to provide skills training to the teeming unemployed youths roaming the streets.

He said, “The government can establish boarding vocational centres where the youths can be engaging in skills acquisition training 24/7 while feeding them and gradually turning them into entrepreneurs, setting up small and medium enterprises in the build-up to the nation’s industrial revolution”.

Doguwa recalled that he had worked in various correction centres across the country including those in Kano, Kaduna, Katsina, Jigawa, and Niger, but Bauchi was the only centre he came across dominated mostly by vibrant youths of ages between 18 – 25 years.

Doguwa, who was a member of Awaiting Inmates Cases Review Committee headed by Bauchi Chief Judge, Justice Rabi Talatu Umar, shortly after the just concluded routine quarterly review exercise, expressed regret that most of the youth at the Bauchi centre committed capital offences such as armed robbery, kidnapping and rape.

Doguwa emphasized the need for the establishment of a ministry of skills acquisition with training centres in each of the state electoral wards to train both literate and illiterate unemployed youths as a remedy against engaging in social vices, and make them entrepreneurs in the society.

Doguwa also expressed dismay that most of our youths on streets don’t want to undergo formal educational training, but rather prefer devising dubious means of making quick money, thereby ending up in cells or even being killed while engaging in nefarious activities.