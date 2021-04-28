BY JERRY EMMANSON, Abuja

Estate developer, Bighomes Ltd has commissioned its mini estate housing project in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The event, which took place over the weekend in Jahi, is one of the firm’s projects called Black Roof, consisting of five units of terraces with five bedrooms each.

At the grand opening, managing director of the firm, Mr Topsy Essien said Bighomes started two years ago. “Today, we are here to celebrate our first smart home and to also celebrate our partners and subscribers.

“We are proud of this project. Our smart homes have a high level of technology infused in it. From the gate to the doors in the house are automated. We do not have a gateman, even though we have security personnel on ground,” he noted.

Essien further said, “We are passionate about the quality of work and delivery. Aside this project, we have projects at different levels of completion in places like Mabushi, Katampe, Asokoro and Jahi, and our delivery time is between 6-12months.”

While speaking on the challenges in the real estate industry, he said financing is a major challenge in the industry.

“Project financing, acquisition and subscription is a challenge for developers. Some developers don’t have money to buy land because of the cost, they don’t still have money to build and even when they do, people don’t have money to buy it. So financing has been very tough.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking on, Essien said although everybody needs and deserves a home, but the problem is financing. “There are lands, it’s just the money. We are calling on the federal government to make available lands for developers at a minimal cost, and also ensure that the lands go directly to developers in order to reduce the cost of acquiring a home.”

Speaking also, sales manager of the firm, Bertha Kingsley, said the significance of the grand opening of Black Roof project is that BigHomes started here two years ago.

“This is our first project, and we are all excited where we are today because we have delivered. We thank our subscribers and clients for believing in us and keying into our projects.

A resident of the estate, Mr Ikinwot Ibangha while speaking expressed satisfaction on the delivery by BigHomes.

“I keyed into this project three years ago and it has been very peaceful and rewarding. I have lived here in the past six months now. What they promised to deliver, they have delivered,” he said.