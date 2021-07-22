The Esu Chikun in Chikun local government area of Kaduna State, HRH Dr Danjuma Shekwoagaza Barde has died at the age of 67 years after a protracted illness.

The first class chief died at the 44 Army Reference Hospital, Kaduna, yesterday, and was buried at his palace at No 20 Sa-Gbagyi Street, Ungwa Romi in Chikun local government area amid tears and tribute.

The late Barde was born to the family of late Mr and Mrs Barde on 2nd December, 1954 at Chikun village in Chikun local government area of Kaduna State.

He was appointed SA Gbagyi I of Kaduna State on December 29, 2000 and installed on January 1, 2001 as a third class chief. He was installed as second class chief in March 2007 and elevated to the position of first class monarch in December 2018.

The deceased educational background spanned from 1963 to 1997 when he bagged a Bachelor of Arts/Education Geography (BA.Ed) from Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria.

ADVERTISEMENT

Beginning as a class teacher, he worked in various capacities in the state and ventured into politics and got elected in 1999 as member of Kaduna State House of Assembly from where he got appointed as the SA Gbagyi 1 in 2000.

In his condolence message, Kaduna State governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai described the late Esu Chikun, as a traditional leader who promoted peace and embraced the diversity that development and modernity had brought to his chiefdom.

The governor described Dr Barde as a peacemaker who did not flinch from the challenges of modernity but who fully embraced the possibilities of diversity.

“This accommodating and constructive attitude has brought immense socio-economic dividends to the people of Chikun Chiefdom which is host to many of the most significant investment projects the government has attracted to Kaduna State since 2015,” he said.

El-Rufai’s condolence was contained in a statement issued by his special adviser on media and communication, Muyiwa Adekeye, noting that Dr Barde was courageous and outspoken, but always in the interest of peace, unity and progress.

He said Kaduna State is grateful for the positive attitude of the late Esu Chikun and prayed God to grant him peaceful repose, comfort his family and the entire Chikun Chiefdom.

On his part, the member representing Chikun/Kajuru federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon Yakubu Umar Barde described the late Esu Chikun as a rallying point to the family.

According to him,” He thought me to be upright, industrious and to always keep faith in God. This vacuum your departure has created can only be filled by the love of God, your legacies lives on”.

Similarly, the member representing Chikun constituency in the Kaduna State House of Assembly, Hon Ayuba Ishaku Chawaza said the death of the royal father came with an unimaginable shock particularly when his wealth of experience is needed most.

For the lawmakers, although the traditional ruler has gone to meet his creator, his legacies lives on and will forever be remembered.

Dignitaries who attended the burial include the governor, Malam El-Rufai, his deputy Dr Hadiza Balaraba, speaker Kaduna State House of Assembly, Hon Yusuf Ibrahim Zailani, Senator Uba Sani, Hon Chawaza, Kaduna State commissioners and several traditional rulers among others.

ADVERTISEMENT

The late Esu Chikun left behind Mrs Hannatu Barde (Wife), Benjamin Danjuma Barde (son), Comfort Danjuma Barde (daughter), Mercy D. Barde (daughter), and Nathan Danjuma Barde (son).