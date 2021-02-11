By HUSSAINI HAMMANGABDO, Yola

Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) has handed over modern printing machines for the smooth take off of Academic Printing Centre (APC), at the, Modibbo Adama University Yola.

The equipment supplied and installed by TEKRA Global Concepts Limited includes Konica Minolta Accurio Printing Machine, Champion Digi-band binding Machines, Champion Digi-Cut Cutting Machine, Champion Stitching and Champion Laminating Machine and is expected to make printing of books, journals and projects easier for lecturers and students.

In November, executive secretary TETFUND, Prof Suleiman Elias Bogoro met heads of tertiary institutions from the region where the takeoff of the regional Academic Publishing Centre (APC) was discussed.

The centre would reduce dependence on foreign companies for printing services and encourage academic related publications in Nigeria’s tertiary educational institutions.

Also it would nurture the culture of quality authorship and production of indigenous books that will not only ensure the availability of relevant books in diverse subject areas that take cognisance of local environment and sensibilities.

In his remarks, the vice chancellor, Prof Abdullahi Liman Tukur, who enumerated the benefits of the centre assured of improved internally generated revenue (IGR) as it coincided with the conversation of the university to a conventional one.

Tukur enjoined other institutions to patronize the centre as it has capacity of producing large volume of books per day.

Ten staff has been trained to man the machines as agreement for the maintenance has been signed with the contractor.

The contractor, Mr Franklin Ogbuagu, further stated that, the centre is capable of generating N50 to N100 million monthly if adequately put to use.