The leadership in Ethiopia’s Tigray region says it has appointed a representative to discuss with the African Union (AU) and other international bodies an immediate cessation of hostilities with the Ethiopian government.

In a statement, it also called for unimpeded humanitarian access and an independent investigation into any alleged war crimes.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is due to meet AU peace envoys, but has rejected international mediation in the conflict.

Fighting is reported between Tigrayan forces and government troops in several areas of Tigray, but the regional capital Mekelle is said to be calm.