By Chibuzo Ukaibe, Abuja

Sultan of Sokoto State

Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III, has urged the government to be more prompt in addressing issues bordering on ethnic tensions as was experienced in recent weeks.

He also added that Nigerians shouldn’t be afraid to discussion issues that affect them rather than resort to chants of war.

The Sultan stated this on Saturday at the virtual 2021 Obafemi Awolowo Lecture with the theme, ‘Whither Nigeria?’

Decrying the recent spate of ethnic tensions in recent weeks, he said while social media escalated the situation, the inaction of governments allowed the situation to deteriorate.

He admonished that “state actors must be alert and prompt to take responsibility”, to address issues.

Cautioning against resort to war, he said no problem is beyond dialogue.

“My hope is that we shall all rise to the challenges. We shall salvage our country and bring it back to the path of greatness. We should not be afraid of talking to one another on issues affecting us.”