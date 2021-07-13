The Etsu Nupe and chairman Niger State Council of Traditional Rulers, Dr Yahaya Abubakar, has appointed the state commissioner for finance, Alhaji Zakari Abubakar, as Ajiyan Nupe.

Abubakar is an indigene of Bida and was until his new appointment the Dangata Nupe, the Estu Nupe gave the title to him formally at the weekend in his Wadata Palace.

The Emir prayed that the Almighty Allah bless the new title holder with wisdom and the strength to uphold the confidence reposed in him.

Etsu Yahaya Abubakar said the conferment of the title of Ajiyan Nupe on Zakari Abubakar was informed by his track records of uprightness and service not only to Nupe land but the entire state.

He therefore urged him to continue to be good Ambassador of the Emirate council by sustaining his good deeds

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello has felicitated with the Abubakar on his conferment with the new title of Ajiyan Nupe by the Etsu Nupe.