By Adegwu John |



European Union (EU) has announced the donation of $14.5 million unspent from the basket fund to support the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines in Nigeria.

Head of the EU Delegation to Nigeria and Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Ambassador Ketil Karlsen announced this yesterday in Abuja while briefing journalists as part of activities commemorating 10 years of EU diplomacy in Nigeria.

He said that Team Europe was working to ensure global, equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines and supporting the rollout of vaccination campaigns while exploring possibilities for boosting local manufacturing capacity.

Karlsen, who reaffirmed the union’s commitment to strong partnership with Nigeria and to support the country in addressing its challenges especially upheavals arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, said the security challenges facing Nigeria does not only require military solutions but a combination of modalities that would guarantee dialogue and strengthen justice system in order to build lasting peace.

He also announced the creation of Youth Sounding Board, an initiative that aimed to create real, fundamental and long lasting change in how the EU Delegation in Nigeria engages with young people in its development cooperation.

He said that the Youth Sounding Board would engage Nigerian youth between the ages of 18-30 for two years in political participation to promote and scrutinise government policies to keep Nigeria democracy vibrant while advancing EU action more participatory, relevant and effective for young people in Nigeria.