By CHIKA IZUORA |

In order to tackle the Sexual and Gender-based Violence scourge and increase reporting in Alimosho,the largest Local Government Area, LGA in Lagos state, Women’s Rights and Health Project (WRAHP) with support from the EU funded Rule of Law and Anti-corruption (RoLAC) programme managed by the British Council in Nigeria, is facilitating Town Hall meetings across the 6 LCDAs in Alimosho LGA, Lagos State.

It is part of her project titled ‘Increasing Access to Justice Related Services’ to mobilize communities for the uptake of justice related services for survivors of SGBV.

The project among other things, has established a Resource Center called the IRETI RESOURCE CENTER located at No 1,Idowu Anisere bus stop, Governor’s Road,Ikotun, to support vulnerable people and SGBV survivors by providing them with free services.

The services include Sexual and Gender-based Violence, Response and Referrals, Counseling and therapy, psycho social support services, community legal clinic.

The project is currently training secondary school students on improving reporting of SGBV incidents. In 2020, the project among other things, trained 100 police officers,300 community mandated SGBV reporters from 30 social structures.