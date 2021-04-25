By Hussaini Hammangabdo, Yola

The European Union (EU), has trained 50 participants on national climate resilience, deforestation and tree planting policy in Adamawa State.

The two-day capacity workshop was aimed to foster federal and states government to align in policy development and implementation for climate resillience through afforestation.

Mr Olumide Ojo, Resilence and Private Sector Engagement Programme Manager, OXFAM said, the idea of the session is to create synergy among

federal, state, local governments and communities about participatory action plan to respond to climate change.

Ojo added that, Adamawa, being a frontline state in desertification and deforestation, was selected to host the session, having devastating effect on food production and triggering ompetition on natural resources.

Participants recommended federal government to provide technical know-how to states and CSOs on climate financing grant proposal development to enable access to climate funds.

According to them, reviving national tree planting campaign, which includes national tree planting day, following approval of the national forestry law and ensuring national budget provision for

afforestation programmes would help in addressing effect of climate change on the society.

Officials from Ministry of Environment and Agriculture, Kaduna, Taraba, Adamawa, FMARD, as well as CSOs produced action plan for the reduction of deforestation and improvement of forestry policy nationwide.

The programme, being implemented by OXFAM and CRUDAN in Adamawa and Kebbi States, made case for federal government to conduct biodiversity valuation and natural capital account across the country for effective education of stakeholders on contributions of the ecosystem to the nation.