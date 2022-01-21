Four Nigerian youths have been recognized by Euroknowledge for their contributions to their various fields.

They will be honoured with the prestigious 2022 Youth Awards for their impact on humanity.

Those to be recognised are Nosa, son of the late Edo State-born business mogul, Captain Hosa Okunbo; Omolola Oluwole David, managing director of Double Dove Consult; Mayowa Akinde, youth education advocate and Omar Hanif, vice president of Citigroup in the United Kingdom (UK).

Euroknowledge, a leading media consulting firm with an office in the UK, stated this in a statement made available to journalists in Abuja.

EurkKnowledge director Portugal, Ana Maria Albuquerque, is expected to moderate the session.

The statement explained that she is highly committed with passion for Africa’s sustainable development, considering every challenge as an opportunity for personal transformation.

The Awards will be conferred during the Euro Knowledge Leadership Award Ceremony on January 27th which will be held virtual.

According to the citation, Nosa Okunbo has volunteered at High Achievers Academy UK (a supplementary study centre) from the young age of 14.

He helped manage a youth basketball programme with over 50 participants.

These participants are children between the ages of eight and 18 and mainly from underprivileged families.

Nosa, who is also a youth education advocate, spends his term breaks volunteering at the centre and he tutored these children in: Reading comprehension, Mathematics and Sports (basketball).

The citation reads further, “Part of Nosa’s strategy was to raise funds for the purchase of equipment for the children including basketball, boots, jerseys, stationery, transportation to events etc.

“He did this as part of his volunteering experience by: Making and distributing flyers to promote matches.

“Nosa’s contribution to our study centre has had an incredibly successful outcome as we have seen these young people grow in self-confidence and mental stability which has reflected in their attitudes towards everything they do, including their academic work and social development.”

The statement also described Mayowa Akinde as a British-born to Nigerian parents, who recently secured a graduate role as a Tax Associate in one of the big 4 Accounting firms, Ernst and Young, following a competitive selection process that saw 55000 applicants nationwide.

It added that Mayowa attended the Elite Harrow Boys School in the UK, gaining all A’s and received an award for the best GCSE results as well as a language award.

“Mayowa holds a degree in Chinese and Japanese studies from the University of Manchester, and studied Strategic Business Management at Cambridge University.

“He completed a course in Japanese at Harvard University as well as studying Japanese at Kobe university in Japan and Chinese studies at the East Natural University in China.

“He’s got lots of energy, in his spare time, he enjoys watching movies, playing games and walking, he is very driven and an effective communicator.

“Mayowa continues to volunteer in his spare time and mentors young black boys and tutors in his spare time to support the learning needs of young people”, it stated further.

Another recipient for recognition – Omolola Oluwole-David is the CEO of renowned Double Dove Consult Education. Double Dove Consult Education is an educational consultancy firm which focuses on International Education admissions. It is one of the fastest growing educational consultancy firms with highly experienced staff, strategically located across Nigeria and the United Kingdom. Their professional services deliver stress free study abroad experience to clients, from obtaining offer/admission letters, to visa counselling and application , Pre/ post counselling, student accommodation and ticketing with a team of highly qualified and experienced staff work force who achieve success in study abroad programs in Australia, Canada, China, Germany, Ghana, Greece, Cyprus .Denmark, Ireland, New zealand, The Netherlands, Spain, Turkey, UAE, USA, United Kingdom and Ukraine.