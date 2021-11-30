Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of the Lagos State Special Offences Court in Ikeja was yesterday told by one of the defence counsel in the ongoing trial of kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike aka Evans, that his client had died in prison.

The lawyer, Ogedi Ogu, told Justice Taiwo that he was informed by a prison official that the defendant, Chiemeka Arinze, died on November 26, but he was not informed of the cause of death.

But the judge informed the lawyer that the court is in possession of the death certificate and based on the information contained in it, the deceased died of cardiopulmonary arrest.

Arinze is standing trial before the court alongside Evans, Joseph Emeka, and Udeme Upon, for the attempted kidnap of Chief Vincent Obianodo, the chairman of the Young Shall Grow Motors.

The defendants are facing a seven-count charge of murder, attempted murder, conspiracy to commit kidnapping, attempt to kidnap and sales and transfer of firearms.

According to the prosecution, Evans, Emeka, Arinze and Ubong committed the offences on August 27, 2013, at Third Avenue in Festac Town, Lagos.

They all pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Before the sitting of the court, a prison source, who doesn’t want his name mentioned, had told journalists that Arinze, who had been sick, was taken from the prison to a general hospital on Friday, where he later died.

The medical records from Ajeromi General Hospital, Ajegunle signed by Dr Salisu B. E. indicated that the deceased, 45, was suffering from complicated “Advanced HIV.”

When the matter was called Justice Taiwo informed the defendants and their lawyers that the court is aware of the demise of the defendant but the proceedings will go on regardless.

Following the position, the lawyer adopted their final written addresses in the trial-within-trial proceedings ordered by the judge to determine the voluntariness of their extra-judicial statements.

The defendants had claimed that their confessional statements were obtained by the investigative police officers through duress and torture.

But Police Inspector Haruna, who testified in the trial within trial insisted that the statements were made under a conducive atmosphere.

Haruna maintained that Evans voluntarily gave his confession at the state Command of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS.

Justice Taiwo fixed December 17 for ruling on the trial-within-trial proceedings.