By Royal Ibeh,

In efforts to alleviate the burden brought on by medical tourism, the Evercare Group, a leading impact driven healthcare group investing in emerging markets, has fully open the doors to its first hospital in Lagos, to Nigerians.

Nigerian government has said the country is losing more than $1 billion annually to medical tourism, due to thousands of Nigerians traveling abroad in search of quality healthcare services.

Averting the trend, CEO, Evercare Group, Massimiliano Colella, said, “Our goal is to create a long-term blueprint for the healthcare sector and support the advancement of medical care across Nigeria. Evercare Hospital Lekki brings first-class healthcare services to the people of Nigeria and will reduce the need for Nigerians to travel overseas in search of quality medical care.

“We are making specialty and sub-specialties easily accessible and will elevate the standards of service delivery. Our goal is to build a sustainable future providing world-class healthcare facilities in emerging markets and one of our key mission’s is to invest in local resources to develop Nigerian talent to add to the medical and clinical skills required to help communities with their healthcare needs.”

The decision to enter the Nigerian market is in line with the Evercare Group’s core belief that access to quality healthcare is a fundamental right, said the CEO, adding that the Group is focused on improving the operation of healthcare facilities that fill capacity gaps, meet the full spectrum of Nigerians’ medical needs, employ and retain local and critical talents and reduce the need to travel internationally for medical care.

The commissioning of the first Evercare Hospital in Nigeria is a strategic investment designed to support the West African country’s healthcare sector by providing quality, specialist health services that are accessible to all, Colella said, adding that, “The Evercare Hospital, Lekki, which has a 165-bed capacity, several intensive care units, general and medical specialty wings, and surgical services, sets a benchmark that will enhance the country’s healthcare ecosystem for both patients and practitioners.”

Chairman of Evercare’s Board of Directors, Matthew Hobart, said the Group’s expertise in delivering modern medical solutions and treatment facilities through long-term collaborations would continue to have far-reaching benefits for emerging economies.

“The Evercare Group’s purpose is to disrupt and transform traditional healthcare models through strategic investment. Evercare’s entry into Nigeria demonstrates our belief in the potential of the Nigerian market; improving the health of Nigerian citizens will positively impact the Nigerian economy and this is the key purpose of Evercare, expanding and accelerating positive societal impact,” said Hobart.

Partner at TPG Growth, Africa, Jide Olanrewaju, added that the Group’s decision to enter the Nigerian market is aimed at plugging the gaps in the existing healthcare sector in the country and, through strategic partnerships, bring substantial expertise to support the advancement of medical care. The development of the healthcare sector will enable positive, long-term outcomes for the community.

“It is an exciting time for us to come into Nigeria, build long-term collaborations and work collectively to offer Nigerians superior healthcare options that meet local needs and build the country’s response in tackling diseases.

“Evercare Hospital Lekki, and its best-in-class facilities, are great example of how investment can address crucial funding needs in the march to bolster Nigeria’s medical ecosystem and its economy. We are deeply proud of the hard work that has culminated in the opening of Evercare Hospital Lekki and we wish our colleagues continued success as we work together to improve healthcare in Nigeria,” he said.