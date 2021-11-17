A former presidential aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2019 general elections and CEO of IPI Group Limited, Adamu Garba II, has hailed the aspiration of a fellow youth, Mohammed Saidu Etsu, as the youth consensus candidate for the APC national chairmanship position, saying it will be the “best decision ever.”

Garba, who was a presidential aspirant during the run-up to the 2019 general elections, said he was convinced that as national chairman of APC, Etsu will unite the party and make it more formidable.

He said he was glad that APC was allowing youths not to only vie for elective positions but to also throw in their hats for party politics, noting that “young and fresh energies are to be given chance to go into the political space at the party level.”

Garba described the aspirant as a young man of impeccable character, who will run the affairs of the party with fairness and equity.

He said; “With him as the Chairman, all members of the party, particularly the youth- who are the majority can be sure of a level playing ground because the Mohammed Etsu that I know will not condone injustice.”

The former APC presidential aspirant called on party leaders and members across the country to support 36 year-old Etsu to actualise his ambition, saying; “there is no better time to salvage the APC than this period that Nigerians are openly desirous of moving beyond the next level.”