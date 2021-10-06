One of the housemates in the recently concluded Big Brother Naija season 6, Tega Dominic, has deactivated her Instagram account hours after crying out over cyber trolls bullying her on the social media.

The former housemate, who entered the Big Brother House as a married woman, took to her micro-blogging site, Twitter, to express her frustrations on being attacked on the social media.

Tega said the attacks were having a toll on her mental health.

Recall that she received condemnations and backlashes for allegedly having sex with another housemate, Boma Akpore, during the reality TV show.

Both Tega and Boma denied having sex after their eviction from the show.

Despite their apologies, the cyber trolls and backlashes went on.