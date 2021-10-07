Ike Shorunmu, a former Super Eagles goalkeeper, on Wednesday described the death of Ben Alaiya as sad, saying the deceased was a professional journalist worthy of emulation.

Alaiya was the former media officer of the Super Eagles, a position he held from 2011 to 2015.

“It is so painful that we have to say goodbye to Alaiya now, he was a thoroughbred, a professional par excellence, and he was particular about the image of the team during his time.

“He was a team player, I pray God grant his family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss and grant him eternal rest,” Shorunmu said.

Also, Waidi Akanni, an ex-international, described the deceased as a gentleman, who did his job diligently during his time as the spokesperson for Super Eagles.

“It is just sad, he was someone one can talk to and be sure that he’d get whatever you want done, it is sad that we lost him.

“I pray God consoles his loved ones and may his soul rest in peace,” Akanni said.

Born in Ososo, Edo on Dec. 9, 1968, Alaiya was a graduate of English Language from the prestigious University of Lagos.

He also earned a postgraduate diploma in Mass Communication from the Nigeria Institute of Journalism.

He was the Chief Executive Officer/Editor-In-Chief of Sports Day Newspapers and one-time Sports Editor of Independent Newspapers, publishers of Daily, Saturday and Sunday Independent titles.