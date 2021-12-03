Mother of a former governor of Edo State, Mr. Lucky Igbinedion, Mrs. Maria Oredola Igbinedion, has passed away.

According to a statement by the former governor, Mrs Igbinedion died on Thursday, December 2, 2021.

The statement reads: “With gratitude to God for a fruitful and eventful life, we announce the transition to glory of our mother, grandmother and great grandmother, Madam Maria Oredola Igbinedion who joined the Saints in the early hours of 2nd December, 2021 at the age of 85.

“She is survived by children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.”

He added that the burial arrangement of the late octogenarian would be announced later.

Mrs Igbinedion was a descendant of the popular Ogbebor family of Usen, in Ovia North-East local government area of the State.