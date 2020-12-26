By Ejike Ejike |

Former chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Lamorde, has been appointed as Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Force Intelligence Bureau (FIB).

This follows the deployments of newly promoted DIG of Police to different department by the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu.

The force PRO, CP Frank Mba, had said in a statement that among the promoted senior officers; DIG Usman Alkali Baba, will now head the Force Criminal Investigations Department (FCID), DIG Ibrahim Lamorde, will head FIB.

DIG David Oyebanji Folawiyo, to head department of information and Communication Technology (ICT); DIG Joseph Egbunike, will head department of finance and administration; DIG Dan-Mallam Mohammed; department of training and development.

He further noted that AIG Moses Ambakina Jitoboh, was redeployed from the Border Patrol Section to acting DIG in-charge of the Department of Research and Planning.

The IGP, while congratulating the officers, who by this promotion and posting, are now members of the Force Management Team, charged them to bring their vast experience and professionalism to bear in their leadership of the Departments to enhance the ongoing reforms and repositioning of the Force.