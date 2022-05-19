The federal government has said that though the newly promoted former acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, has been retired, he would be prosecuted if eventually indicted by the probe panel chaired by Justice Ayo Salami (retd).

Minister of Police Affairs, Maigari Dingyadi, disclosed this to State House correspondents on Thursday during the weekly ministerial briefing organised by the presidential communication team at the Presidential Villa.

Recall that following the accusations raised against the former anti-graft czar by the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, President Muhammadu Buhari had set up an investigative panel chaired by Justice Salami to probe him in July 2020.

The Salami panel upon conclusion of its assignment had submitted its report in November of the same year to the President.

Asked why the Police authorities were yet to act on the recommendations of the panel but chose to promote Magu to the position of the Assistant Inspector General (AIG) of Police before his eventual retirement, Dingyadi said “this is an issue that should have been addressed by the Police Service Commission, who have the responsibility to conduct promotions of the police.

“They are not here. And I am aware that the Police Service Commission is directly under the presidency. So, I cannot speak for them. But what I know is that Mr. Magu has already retired and that is what I can tell you now.

“The fact that he was promoted is a matter for the Police Commission to maybe throw more light on.

“I’m not aware of the position of the government on the report you are talking about and I think it is still being under consideration. It doesn’t mean that when he retires, the laws will not catch up with him whenever he is found guilty. So, I think it’s not a finished business.”

He also disclosed that the Police has begun to deploy technology in dealing with crimes and criminalities in the country.

According to him, the Police authorities were striving hard to be civil in their operations but would deploy firearms when necessary for the discharge of their responsibilities.

Dingyadi also disclosed that the Ministry was considering the recruitment of additional 10,000 police constables in the next one month or two in line with the President’s directive to employ 40,000 men within his second tenure in office.

Responding to the request for psychiatric tests for policemen to ascertain their psychological stability, the minister said the men were being made to undergo rigorous and extensive screening, including medical tests on prospective recruits, assuring that the best available were those engaged in the system.

While noting that the demands of the ENDSARS protesters boiled down to police welfare, which the government has begun to implement, the minister disclosed that 25,000 constabularies have been trained for community policing.

He, however, urged the community leaders to cooperate with the constabularies posted to them by gathering and sharing intelligence as well as reporting cases that needed to be reported.

Asked to identify the unknown gunmen causing havoc in the South-east since the members of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) have disowned the killings in the region, Dingyadi said “Okay, the unknown gunmen, you want to know who they are? I want to tell you that they are unknown gunmen and they are also criminals. They’re terrorists and we are dealing with them in the language they understand.”