BY FEMI OYEWESO, Abeokuta

Former governor of Ogun state, Otunba Gbenga Daniel who recently defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on Thursday registered as a member of the party in the state.

Daniel and his wife, Yeye Olufunke Daniel registered at his Isote ward 12 in Sagamu Local Government area of the state before the ward chairman, Suji Olusegun at the exercise supervised by the state chairman of the APC Revalidation and Registration Committee, Hon. Ademorin Kuye.

The former governor had earlier on Tuesday, been officially received into the party by governor Dapo Abiodun and other four governors of the party at his Asoludero court in Sagamu.

Other governors present at Daniel’s house were: Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo) Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi), Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano) and Abubakar Sanni Bello (Niger).

Receiving Daniel into the party, Abiodun said, “OGD will come with a lot of experience, a lot of wisdom, he is a very dynamic individual, he is referred to as the lion of the west.

“He (Daniel) will no doubt add a lot of value to our great party. I have the pleasure of leading my colleagues to receive you (OGD) into APC”.

In his response, Daniel said the decision to join APC was “well thought out”, stressing that more than ever, Nigeria needs leaders to come together and speak with one voice in order to tackle challenges.

“To all our people in Ogun State, I can assure that the decision to join the APC is a well considered, well thought out decision.’’