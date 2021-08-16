A security expert and former governorship aspirant in Kwara State, Alhaji Mohammed Ajia, has warned Nigerian youths against supporting secessionist agitations. Instead, he urged them to form a formidable group to seize power, through democratic means from the old people during the 2023 general elections.

Ajia, who blamed the lingering secessionist agitation in parts of the country on bad leadership, asked the youths to ensure that only people below 50 years of age are elected into public office at all levels during the next general elections in the country.

He observed that there wouldn’t have been any need for the sustained clamour in some geopolitical zones to be independent of Nigeria if those at the helm of affairs had fixed the problems bedevilling the nation.

Ajia, who spoke with newsmen in Ilorin, Kwara State on the occasion of 2021 International Youth Day, urged the youths not to be daunted in the face of the current challenges but unite for the purpose of making rectitude where the old generation entrusted with the collective mandate had failed them.

“We must ensure that the existence of Nigeria is our priority. There is no need for any secession anywhere; it is as a result of bad leadership. So, I encourage young people not to fight or divide themselves. Rather, let us come together and take over from our leaders and do it the best way”, Ajia said.

He called on the youths to prioritize the existence of the country in their undertakings and shun being used as tools to destabilise the system.

He specifically mentioned that it would be in the interest of the nation to elect presidents below the age of 50 years and state governors who are in their 30s.

The security expert added that the 2023 polls would have to be prosecuted devoid of party affiliation, religion or tribal sentiment if the country must get it right.