Former inspector-general of police (IGP), Alhaji Ibrahim Kpotun Idris, has said drug abuse has remained a major source of social vice ities in Nigeria

The former police boss who spoke when members of the Lavun Youth Congress paid him a courtesy visit in Bida yesterday urged Nigerians, especially the youth, to shun drug abuse for societal development.

Idris who is also the Zannako Nupe added that drug abuse also has negative effect on education of many Nigerian youths and the society negatively.

He then called for a collective fight to nip the vices in the bud in the interest of peace and for the overall development of the country.

The Zannako Nupe advised the authorities concerned to intensify efforts in the fight against the menace for the betterment of the society.

Earlier, the chairman of the congress, Abdullahi Mohammed-Eginda, said the visit was to thank the former IG for his support and assistance to youths.